BRIEF-Mira VII Acquisition announces filing of filing statement
* Received conditional approval from TSX venture exchange in respect of its qualifying transaction with Goodfood Market
April 12 Beijing Properties Holdings Ltd
* Unit entered into guarantee agreement ii with financing parties and joint venture party
* Entered into loan agreement ii with joint venture company in connection with loans with maximum aggregate amount of rmb200 million
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer