BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
April 19 Beijing Properties Holdings Ltd
* Share transaction acquisition of issued share capital of Smooth Time Development Limited And Rich Growth International Development Limited
* Purchaser (unit of co) entered into agreement with vendor (a company incorporated in Hong Kong) and Chan
Aggregate consideration for acquisition is in sum of rmb48.9 million
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.