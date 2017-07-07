FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Beijing Properties updates on subscription for MillenMin Shares
July 7, 2017 / 9:57 AM / in 2 days

BRIEF-Beijing Properties updates on subscription for MillenMin Shares

1 Min Read

July 7 (Reuters) - Beijing Properties (Holdings) Ltd

* Refers to discloseable transaction of subscription for MillenMin shares & subscription receipts, disposal of interest in Bellomonte

* ‍Informed that one of four investors would not be able to complete subscription for Millenmin shares in a timely manner​

* MillenMin intends to proceed transaction with BICL and remaining three investors​

* MillenMin entered into Amendment Letter agreement with BICL and other investors

* Pursuant to amendement agreement, parties to terminate transaction documents with outgoing investor Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

