May 9Beijing Sanfo Outdoor Products Co Ltd :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.6 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 5 new shares for every 10 shares to shareholders of record on May 15, for FY 2016

* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 16 and the dividend will be paid on May 16

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/jOojAG

