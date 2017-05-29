BRIEF-Le Noble Age approved dividend of 0.235 euro per share
* GENERAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING APPROVED DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.235 PER SHARE
May 29 Beijing Science Sun Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* To pay a cash dividend of 2.5 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 5
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 6 and the dividend will be paid on June 6
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/jJn4Rb
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* GENERAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING APPROVED DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.235 PER SHARE
* Says approved issue of NCDs worth 1.25 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: