March 21 Beijing Sinnet Technology Co Ltd :

* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 36.5 percent to 66.4 percent, or to be 82 million yuan to 100 million yuan

* Says Q1 FY 2016 net profit was 60.1 million yuan

* The reasons for the forecast are sustainable development of cloud computing and related service and operating performance of two newly merged firms

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)