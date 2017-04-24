BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
April 24Beijing Sinnet Technology Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 10 new shares for every 10 shares to shareholders of record on April 27, for FY 2016
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on April 28 and the dividend will be paid on April 28
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/75thTN
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement