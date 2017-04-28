April 28 Beijing SL Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for H1 FY 2017 to fluctuate by -15 percent to 10 percent, or to be 215.5 million yuan to 278.9 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in FY 2016 (253.6 million yuan)

* Comments that dropped growth rate of some products affected by industry policy is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/EVN6Gn

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)