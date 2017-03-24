BRIEF-Sandvine Corp to be acquired by Vector Capital
* Price per share implies an aggregate fully‐diluted equity value for sandvine of approximately cad $483 million
March 24 Beijing Supermap Software Co Ltd :
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 315.4 percent to 345.3 percent, or to be 7.2 million yuan to 7.8 million yuan
* Says Q1 FY 2016 net profit was 1.7 million yuan
* The reasons for the forecast are increased operating income and contribution from subsidiaries
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/sj8v75
* Says Court of Appeals issued its decision on May 26, 2017 regarding co's petition for review of a FCC order - SEC filing