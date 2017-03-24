March 24 Beijing Supermap Software Co Ltd :

* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 315.4 percent to 345.3 percent, or to be 7.2 million yuan to 7.8 million yuan

* Says Q1 FY 2016 net profit was 1.7 million yuan

* The reasons for the forecast are increased operating income and contribution from subsidiaries

