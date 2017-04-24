BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
April 24Beijing Teamsun Technology Co Ltd
* Says it expects net loss of about 9 million yuan in Q1 2017 as a result of acquisition expenses
* Says net profit of 2016 Q1 was 5.4 million yuan
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/IW8c54
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement