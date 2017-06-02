BRIEF-Intekplus signs contract worth 1.32 bln won
* Says it signed a 1.32 billion won contract with Samsung Electronics Co,.Ltd to provide semiconductor appearance inspection equipment
June 2Beijing Tensyn Digital Marketing Technology Joint Stock Co :
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to decrease by 74 percent to 80.3 percent, or to be 5.1 million yuan to 6.7 million yuan
* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 25.7 million yuan
* The reasons for the forecast are increased profitability and improved expense control level
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/s060HP
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it signed a 1.32 billion won contract with Samsung Electronics Co,.Ltd to provide semiconductor appearance inspection equipment
* Says it lowered conversion price of 3rd series convertible bonds to 4,695 won/share from 4,973 won/share, effective June 22