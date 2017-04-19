BRIEF-AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
April 19 Beijing Tensyn Digital Marketing Technology Joint Stock Co
* Says it signs framework agreement to set up buyout fund worth 2.5 billion yuan ($363.05 million) with partner
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2on3hdM
($1 = 6.8861 Chinese yuan renminbi)
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes