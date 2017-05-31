UPDATE 3-Toshiba willing to talk with spurned Western Digital about chip unit sale
* Increases net loss, negative shareholder equity estimates (Recasts and writes through with CEO comments)
May 31 Beijing Thunisoft Co Ltd
* Says it plans to issue up to 1.0 billion yuan ($146.84 million) commercial paper
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2raE75P
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8100 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Increases net loss, negative shareholder equity estimates (Recasts and writes through with CEO comments)
* Dato Rodzlan Akib Bin Abu Bakar resigned from the post of executive director Source text : (http://bit.ly/2t1VR5B) Further company coverage: