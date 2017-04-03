Mother of Uber CEO killed in boating accident -newspaper
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.
April 3 Beijing Tianli Mobile Service Integration Inc :
* Sees net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to decrease by 10 percent to 30 percent, or to be 9.5 million yuan to 12.2 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 Q1 (13.5 million yuan)
* Says legal fees as main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/hBjrMh
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.
* "I love Iran but ... sometimes it hits me," he says (Adds reaction, background)