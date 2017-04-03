April 3 Beijing Tianli Mobile Service Integration Inc :

* Sees net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to decrease by 10 percent to 30 percent, or to be 9.5 million yuan to 12.2 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 Q1 (13.5 million yuan)

* Says legal fees as main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/hBjrMh

