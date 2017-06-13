BRIEF-Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Co issues profit warning
* Expected to record an increase in net profit attributable to shareholders for period from 1 January 2017 to 30 June 2017
June 13 Beijing Tiantan Biological Products Corp Ltd :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.3 yuan(before tax)/share and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 0.3 new share/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 16
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 19 and the dividend will be paid on June 19
June 23 European regulators on Friday recommended approving Aveo Pharmaceuticals Inc's drug to treat kidney cancer, marking a victory for the U.S. biotech that has faced setbacks in bringing the drug to market.