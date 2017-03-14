WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
March 14 Beijing Tong Ren Tang Chinese Medicine Co Ltd:
* FY revenue HK$1.08 billion versus HK$970.5 million
* FY profit attributable to owners of the company HK$420.3 million up 18.6 percent
* Final dividend of 16 HK cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.