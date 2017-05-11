BRIEF-Shanghai Fudan-zhangjiang Bio-pharmaceutical Co clarifies on negative rumors about co
June 20 Shanghai Fudan-zhangjiang Bio-pharmaceutical Co Ltd
May 11 Beijing Tong Ren Tang Chinese Medicine Co Ltd:
* Board did not recommend payment of any dividend for three months ended 31 march 2017
* Qtrly revenue hk$315 million up 18.7 percent
* Qtrly profit attributable hk$132.6 million versus hk$108.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 20 Shanghai Fudan-zhangjiang Bio-pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* GE Ventures, Mayo Clinic Ventures and DFJ invest $13.75 million in software platform Vineti Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: