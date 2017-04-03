April 3 Beijing Tongtech Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to decrease by 0 percent to 27 percent, or to be 2.4 million yuan to 3.3 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 Q1 (3.3 million yuan)

* Says decreased sales revenue as main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/s3GdFk

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)