Beijing Tongtech Co Ltd :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 2 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 10 new shares for every 10 shares to shareholders of record on May 16, for FY 2016

* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 17 and the dividend will be paid on May 17

