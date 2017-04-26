April 26 Beijing Transtrue Technology Inc :

* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to fluctuate by -10 percent to 20 percent, or to be 29.0 million yuan to 38.7 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (32.2 million yuan)

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Cpb7Xc

Further company coverage:

(Beijing Headline News)