April 7Beijing Trust & Far Technology Co Ltd :

* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 10 percent to 30 percent, or to be 16.7 million yuan to 19.7 million yuan

* Says Q1 FY 2016 net profit was 15.2 million yuan

* The reason for the forecast is steady improvement in IT infrastructure services

