BRIEF-Global Daily Fantasy Sports says purchased Mondogoal Limited's operating assets
* Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc. acquires Mondogoal, a leader in daily fantasy sports, renews agreement with operators Lottomatica & Sisal
April 7Beijing Trust & Far Technology Co Ltd :
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 10 percent to 30 percent, or to be 16.7 million yuan to 19.7 million yuan
* Says Q1 FY 2016 net profit was 15.2 million yuan
* The reason for the forecast is steady improvement in IT infrastructure services
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/3Z8Yhn
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc. acquires Mondogoal, a leader in daily fantasy sports, renews agreement with operators Lottomatica & Sisal
* Changyou.com announces formation of independent special committee to review preliminary non-binding proposal to acquire the company