April 24 Beijing Ultrapower Software Co Ltd

* Says 2016 net profit up 44.4 percent y/y at 507.3 million yuan ($73.68 million)

* Says Q1 net profit up 25.0 percent y/y at 18.7 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2oXxDX2; bit.ly/2pVNm7h

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8848 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)