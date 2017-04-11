BRIEF-Shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
April 11 Beijing Unistrong Science & Technology Co Ltd
* Says trading in shares to resume on April 12
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2nzVnl1
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
* Calstrs says urges Netflix shareholders to vote for proposal to adopt a majority vote standard for director elections - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: