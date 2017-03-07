BRIEF-Phosphagenics updates on arbitration with Mylan Laboratories
* On 26 May Co filed its expert reports in arbitration with Mylan Laboratories which include independent expert assessment of damages claimed
March 7 Beijing Unistrong Science & Technology Co Ltd
* Says it plans to acquire Skypine Electronics (Shenzhen) Co Ltd for 600 million yuan ($86.98 million) via share issue
* Says it plans to raise up to 600 million yuan in share private placement to fund projects
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2mhuKPz
($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi)
* Unit PT. Hok tong increased its investment in PT. Rubber Hock Lie through subscription of 1.6 million new shares in share capital of Hock Lie