UPDATE 3-Toshiba to pick govt-led Japan-US-Korea group to buy chips unit-source
* Japan-US-Korea bid competing against Broadcom of U.S. (Adds context, details)
May 15 Beijing Unistrong Science & Technology Co Ltd
* Says its joint-stock company and unit sign purchase and sale contracts for 239.7 million yuan ($34.78 million), 238.3 million yuan respectively
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2qIRFXf
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8915 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Japan-US-Korea bid competing against Broadcom of U.S. (Adds context, details)
June 20 More than two dozen U.S. companies, including several big banks, have teamed up to establish shared principles that would allow them to better understand their cyber security ratings and to challenge them if necessary, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce said on Tuesday.