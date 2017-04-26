BRIEF-Mira VII Acquisition announces filing of filing statement
* Received conditional approval from TSX venture exchange in respect of its qualifying transaction with Goodfood Market
April 26 Beijing Urban Construction Investment & Development Co Ltd
* Says unit wins land auction for 3.26 billion yuan ($473.12 million) in Beijing
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2ov4y6M
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8905 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Received conditional approval from TSX venture exchange in respect of its qualifying transaction with Goodfood Market
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: