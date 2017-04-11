BRIEF-Shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
April 11Beijing VRV Software Corp Ltd :
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 100 percent to 120 percent, or to be 0.8 million yuan to 0.9 million yuan
* Says Q1 FY 2016 net profit was 0.4 million yuan
* The reason for the forecast is continues development of business
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/aWOj7G
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
* Calstrs says urges Netflix shareholders to vote for proposal to adopt a majority vote standard for director elections - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: