April 11Beijing VRV Software Corp Ltd :

* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 100 percent to 120 percent, or to be 0.8 million yuan to 0.9 million yuan

* Says Q1 FY 2016 net profit was 0.4 million yuan

* The reason for the forecast is continues development of business

