UPDATE 1-French state bank's Dufourcq likely to be named STMicro chairman -source
* Dufourcq would replace Maurizio Tamagnini for a three-year term
May 16Beijing VRV Software Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.4 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 15 new shares for every 10 shares to shareholders of record on May 19, for FY 2016
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 22 and the dividend will be paid on May 22
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/QrnzJq
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Dufourcq would replace Maurizio Tamagnini for a three-year term
LAGOS, June 20 Etisalat Nigeria has commenced changes to its shareholding structure after talks to restructure a $1.2 billion loan failed, the company said on Tuesday.