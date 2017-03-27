BRIEF-Court Of Appeals issued its decision regarding Neustar's petition
* Says Court of Appeals issued its decision on May 26, 2017 regarding co's petition for review of a FCC order - SEC filing
March 27 Beijing Wanji Technology Co Ltd :
* Sees FY 2017 Q1 net loss decrease by 95.6 percent to 117.2 percent, or to be net loss of 3.9 million yuan to net profit of 1 million yuan
* Says the net profit of FY 2016 Q1 was 22.6 million yuan
* Says that low performance as main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/UsFPos
(Beijing Headline News)
* Digimarc corp files for mixed shelf offering of up to $100 million - SEC filing