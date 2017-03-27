March 27 Beijing Wanji Technology Co Ltd :

* Sees FY 2017 Q1 net loss decrease by 95.6 percent to 117.2 percent, or to be net loss of 3.9 million yuan to net profit of 1 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2016 Q1 was 22.6 million yuan

* Says that low performance as main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/UsFPos

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)