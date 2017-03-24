BRIEF-Sandvine Corp to be acquired by Vector Capital
* Price per share implies an aggregate fully‐diluted equity value for sandvine of approximately cad $483 million
March 24 Beijing Watertek Information Technology Co Ltd
* Says it sees Q1 net profit up 145-175 percent y/y at 93-105 million yuan ($13.51-$15.25 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2n1cE2c
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8840 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Price per share implies an aggregate fully‐diluted equity value for sandvine of approximately cad $483 million
* Says Court of Appeals issued its decision on May 26, 2017 regarding co's petition for review of a FCC order - SEC filing