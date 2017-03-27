March 27Beijing Watertek Information Technology Co Ltd :

* Says net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to increase by 145 percent to 175 percent, or to be 93.2 million yuan to 104.6 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 Q1 (38 million yuan)

* Says stability growth of performance, increased business project and R&D costs as main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/QV02Wc

