BRIEF-Court Of Appeals issued its decision regarding Neustar's petition
* Says Court of Appeals issued its decision on May 26, 2017 regarding co's petition for review of a FCC order - SEC filing
March 27Beijing Watertek Information Technology Co Ltd :
* Says net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to increase by 145 percent to 175 percent, or to be 93.2 million yuan to 104.6 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 Q1 (38 million yuan)
* Says stability growth of performance, increased business project and R&D costs as main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/QV02Wc
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says Court of Appeals issued its decision on May 26, 2017 regarding co's petition for review of a FCC order - SEC filing
* Digimarc corp files for mixed shelf offering of up to $100 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: