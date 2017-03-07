In drought-stricken Mali, women manoeuvre for land - and a future
BOGOSSONI, Mali, May 29 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Anthio Mounkoro has been farming land in Bogossoni for as long as she can remember – but none of it was ever hers.
March 7 Beijing WKW Automotive Parts Co Ltd
* Says 2016 net profit up 40.12 percent y/y at 635.45 million yuan ($92.12 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2lRSR3Q
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8980 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
BOGOSSONI, Mali, May 29 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Anthio Mounkoro has been farming land in Bogossoni for as long as she can remember – but none of it was ever hers.
* Lenovo mobile loss widens, despite overall return to profit