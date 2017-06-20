Bulgaria's first communications satellite launched into orbit
SOFIA, June 24 Bulgaria's first geostationary communications satellite has been launched into space, operator Bulsatcom said in a statement on Saturday.
June 20Beijing Xinwei Technology Group Co Ltd
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.0091 yuan per share (before tax) for FY 2016 to shareholders of record on June 23
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 26 and the dividend will be paid on June 26
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/JzQtZL
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SOFIA, June 24 Bulgaria's first geostationary communications satellite has been launched into space, operator Bulsatcom said in a statement on Saturday.
* "Hambali" charged with attacking Bali nightspots, U.S. consulate