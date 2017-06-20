June 20Beijing Xinwei Technology Group Co Ltd

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.0091 yuan per share (before tax) for FY 2016 to shareholders of record on June 23

* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 26 and the dividend will be paid on June 26

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/JzQtZL

