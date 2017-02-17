Feb 17 Bel Fuse Inc

* Bel reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 sales fell 12.4 percent to $118.5 million

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.27

* Expect to see a slight improvement in sales of our connectivity products in 2017

* Qtrly Class B EPS was $0.29 on a GAAP basis

* Qtrly Class A EPS was $0.31 on a non-GAAP basis

* Qtrly Class B EPS was $0.33 on a non-GAAP basis