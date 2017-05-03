BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
May 3 Bel Fuse Inc:
* Bel reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 sales fell 6.2 percent to $113.7 million
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.07
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.05
* Bel Fuse Inc - "still in 'wait-and-see' mode on ultimate timing of upturn in sales"
* Bel fuse inc - anticipate second half of 2017 to yield additional sales volumes
* Bel Fuse Inc qtrly class A GAAP earnings per share $0.05
* Bel Fuse Inc qtrly class A non gaap earnings per share $0.07
* Bel Fuse Inc qtrly class B GAAP earnings per share $0.06
* Bel Fuse Inc qtrly class B non-GAAP earnings per share $0.09
