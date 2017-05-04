BRIEF-CAE signs series of commercial, business aviation training contracts
* CAE signs a series of commercial and business aviation training contracts valued at approximately C$85 million
May 4 Belden Inc
* Belden enters definitive agreement to acquire Thinklogical for $160 million
* Belden Inc- deal accretive to gaap and adjusted earnings per diluted share by approximately $0.04 and $0.27, respectively
* Belden Inc - transaction will be financed with cash on hand and is expected to close in q2 2017
* Sanjeev Kapur joins Metlife as chief marketing officer for Asia