BRIEF-Compass Diversified Holdings announces pricing of $100 mln preferred share offering
May 5 Belden Inc
* Belden rescinds proposal to acquire Digi International Inc.
Belden - Rescinded proposal to acquire 100% of Digi International in light of fiscal Q2 2017 results and full-year 2017 outlook reported by Digi
SAO PAULO, June 19 Brazil's state-run oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA on Monday said its board has approved a settlement to end an United States-based lawsuit opened by some affiliates of The Vanguard Group, one of its largest shareholders.