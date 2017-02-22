Feb 22 Bce Inc
* Bell announces offering of MTN debentures
* Net proceeds of offering are intended to be used
principally to partially fund acquisition by BCE of Manitoba
Telecom Services
* Announced public offering of cdn $1.5 billion of MTN
debentures in two series pursuant to its medium term notes
program
* Says the $1 billion 2.70 pct MTN debentures, series M-44,
will be dated February 27, 2017, will mature on February 27,
2024
* Says $500 million 4.45 pct MTN debentures, series M-45,
will be dated February 27, 2017, will mature on February 27,
2047
