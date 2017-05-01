BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 1 Bell Canada:
* Bell Canada - will redeem on May 12, prior to maturity, all outstanding $350 million principal amount of 4.37% debentures, series m-35, due Sept. 13, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results