Nikkei ends lower as stronger yen takes a toll, Takata shares plummet
TOKYO, June 22 Japan's Nikkei share average erased early modest gains on Thursday and edged down, as a stronger yen took its toll on market sentiment.
June 8 Bell Helicopter:
* Bell Helicopter says its Bell 505 Jet Ranger X has been certified by the Federal Aviation Administration Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, June 22 Iran's Zagros Airlines has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to buy 28 new Airbus planes, comprising 20 A320neo jets and eight A330neo aircraft, Airbus said in a statement.