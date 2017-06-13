BRIEF-IFF, ZoomEssence announce settlement of lawsuit
* Under settlement agreement, IFF will make one-time payment to ZoomEssence of $56 million and parties will exchange full mutual releases
June 13 Bellamy's Australia Ltd-
* Announces a binding agreement to acquire Camperdown Powder Pty Ltd
* Total consideration of $28.5 million to acquire a 90% interest in a newly formed entity that will hold issued capital of camperdown
* Fully underwritten $60.4 million, 5 for 38 pro rata accelerated non-renounceable entitlement offer of new ordinary shares in bal
* Recent trading performance has been in line with expectations
* A revision in 2h17 reported ebit guidance from a profit of $9.0-13.0 million to a loss of $9.5-14.0 million
* Binding agreement to further reset its supply contract with fonterra australia pty ltd for a one-time consideration of $27.5 million
* 2H17 net sales are forecast to be above mid-point of guidance $105-120 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 23 Miner and trader Glencore Plc said on Friday it had submitted a higher offer to buy Australian miner Rio Tinto's stake in Coal & Allied Industries Ltd for $2.675 billion in cash plus a coal price-linked royalty.