New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
March 30 Bellamy's Australia Ltd
* Update on registration of Bellamy's products with CFDA
* Bellamy's confirms that following discussions with Bega, its PRC products can no longer be registered at Bega's Derrimut Canning Line
* Continues to review multiple alternatives in relation to obtaining CFDA registration for its PRC products
* Also confirms that its manufacturing contract with Bega remains in place for other products
* While co is confident it will achieve registration of its PRC products with cfda, does not anticipate it will have registration in place by 1 Jan 2018
* "In 1H17, Bellamy's PRC products accounted for approximately $16 million worth of sales, comprising 14% of total sales" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.