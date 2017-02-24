Feb 24 Bellamy's Australia Ltd

* Hy revenue $118.3 million, up 12.5%

* Provides 2h17 guidance of revenue between $105m to $120m and ebit margin of between 8% and 10%

* HY npat $7.2 million versus $13.7 million

* FY17 revenue is expected to be between $220m to $240m with an ebit margin of between 8% and 10%