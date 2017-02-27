BRIEF-Fufeng Group says has noted decrease in trading price and increase in trading volume of shares
* Has noted decrease in trading price and increase in trading volume of shares of company today
Feb 28 Bellamy's Australia Ltd
* Resignation of chairman
* Rob Woolley has resigned as a director and chairman of board
* Michael Wadley will act as interim chairman of board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* March quarter profit 17.3 million rupees versus profit 5.9 million rupees year go