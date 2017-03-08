BRIEF-Upper Egypt Flour Mills nine-month consol profit rises
* Nine-month consol net profit EGP 171.4 million versus EGP 99.1 million year ago
March 8 Bellamy's Australia Ltd-
* Bellamy's acknowledges further class action
* Proceeding has been filed by Maurice Blackburn Lawyers on behalf of applicant
* Been served with a further representative proceeding filed against Bellamy's
* Statement of claim includes allegations in relation to misleading or deceptive conduct and continuous disclosure obligations
* Proceeding filed by Maurice Blackburn Lawyers is separate to representative proceeding filed by Slater & Gordon Limited
* Proceeding brings claim on behalf of certain shareholders who acquired interest in co between 14 April 2016 and 9 Dec 2016 inclusive Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MONACO, May 28 Pirelli is committed to Formula One but there are no plans to take a stake in the sport following Liberty Media's takeover, the tyre company's chief executive Marco Tronchetti Provera said on Sunday.