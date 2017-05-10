AIRSHOW-ACG orders 20 Boeing 737 MAX 10 jets
PARIS, June 20 Aviation Capital Group (ACG) said on Tuesday it had placed an order for 20 of Boeing's new 737 MAX 10 passenger jets, worth a total of $2.49 billion at list prices.
May 10 Bellatrix Exploration Ltd
* Bellatrix Exploration Ltd announces first quarter 2017 financial and operating results, increased 2017 guidance and increased credit facilities
* Q1 revenue C$66 million versus I/B/E/S view C$66 million
* Qtrly average daily sales volumes total oil equivalent 34,750 boe/d versus 38,467 boe/d
* Qtrly FFO per share $0.05
* Increasing FY 2017 average production guidance expectation to 34,500 boe/d
* Qtrly production volumes of 34,750 boe/d represented average volume growth of 9% compared with previous quarter
* Maintained its full year capital expenditure guidance at $105 million
* Bellatrix Exploration Ltd - average Q2 2017 production levels anticipated to commensurately meet revised full year average guidance of 34,500 boe/d
* FY2017 earnings per share view C$-0.14, revenue view C$282.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, June 20 Boeing revised up its rolling 20-year industry forecast for passenger and freight planes by 4 percent on Tuesday, but shaved its projections for traffic growth on signs that recent rapid expansion in China and parts of Asia is starting to moderate.