BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
May 1 Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc
* Bellerophon therapeutics - announced new data from phase 2 study evaluating use of inopulse in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis patients with pulmonary hypertension
* Bellerophon therapeutics-data show inopulse associated with clinically meaningful improvements in hemodynamics, exercise capacity in difficult-to-treat ph-ipf patients Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.