May 1 Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc

* Bellerophon therapeutics - announced new data from phase 2 study evaluating use of inopulse in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis patients with pulmonary hypertension

* Bellerophon therapeutics-data show inopulse associated with clinically meaningful improvements in hemodynamics, exercise capacity in difficult-to-treat ph-ipf patients