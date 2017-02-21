Feb 21 Bellevue Group AG:
* Planned restructuring of Bank am Bellevue AG
* Bank am Bellevue AG is planning to cease its brokerage and
corporate finance activities
* Other business activities by bank am bellevue not affected
* Further development of business for entrepreneurial
private clients
* Strategic focus of Bellevue Group on asset and wealth
management
* Cessation of business activities in question shall be
completed in an orderly manner by mid-2017 and may result in a
one-off restructuring charge of estimated 3 - 5 million Swiss
francs
* Restructuring cost shall be charged in full to current
financial year 2017.
* Previous CEO of Bank am Bellevue, Serge Monnerat, resigns
from his position as of today
* On an interim basis, André Rüegg, group CEO, will assume
CEO-position of Bank am Bellevue.
