March 13 Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Bellicum Pharmaceuticals provides operational update and
reports financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended
December 31, 2016
* Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc - Bellicum ended year on
December 31, 2016 with cash, restricted cash and investments
totaling $113.4 million
* Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc - expects that current cash
resources will be sufficient to meet operating requirements
through at least Q1 of 2018
* Bellicum Pharma- projected cash outlays in 2017 include
about $15 million for capital projects, primarily completion of
buildout of in-house facilities
* Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc - reported a net loss of
$19.9 million for Q4 of 2016
