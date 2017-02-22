BRIEF-Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
* Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
Feb 22 Belo Sun Mining Corp
* Belo Sun receives temporary order related to the construction licence for the Volta Grande Project
* Belo Sun Mining - Received order issuing a temporary 180-day injunction halting certain work related to construction licence for Volta Grande Project
* Belo Sun Mining - Purpose of injunction to provide time for relocation of certain families living in an area in proximity to Volta Grande Gold Project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 29 Euro zone shares fell slightly on Monday, pulling back further from their highest point in almost two years, dragged lower by financials and as holidays in major markets such as the UK and the United States kept investors away.